Global Growth to Fall Below 2019 Level Due to Coronavirus - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Global economic growth this year will dip well below 2019 levels due to the new coronavirus, but it is difficult to predict how far and how long the downturn will last, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Wednesday.

