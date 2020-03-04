UrduPoint.com
Global Growth To Fall Below 2019 Level Due To Coronavirus - IMF

Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:24 PM

Global Growth to Fall Below 2019 Level Due to Coronavirus - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Global economic growth this year will dip well below 2019 levels due to the new coronavirus, but it is difficult to predict how far and how long the downturn will last, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Wednesday.

"Global growth in 2020 will dip below last year's levels, but how far it will fall and how long the impact would be, it is still difficult to predict," Georgieva said during a press briefing.

