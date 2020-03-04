Global Growth to Fall Below 2019 Levels Due to Coronavirus - IMF Managing Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Global economic growth this year will dip well below 2019 levels due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, but it is difficult to predict how long the downturn will last, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Global growth in 2020 will dip below last year's levels, but how far it will fall and how long the impact would be, it is still difficult to predict," Georgieva told reporters.

Growth in 2020 will be lower than a year ago under any scenario, the IMF Managing Director said.

Kristalieva declined to provide a specific growth forecast and suggested that it would be better to wait for the IMF to publish its World Economic Outlook in April.

However, Kristalieva warned that the world may enter the territory of the "dire scenario" given the uncertainty over how long the novel coronavirus outbreak will last.

"As long as we do not know the duration of this outbreak, we will be in higher uncertainty," she said.

However, Georgieva noted that the world economy is in good shape and that helps address the economic effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

More than 94,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China where the outbreak originated. More than 3,200 people have died, but 51,000 have recovered after being treated.