UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Growth To Fall Below 2019 Levels Due To Coronavirus - IMF Managing Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:59 PM

Global Growth to Fall Below 2019 Levels Due to Coronavirus - IMF Managing Director

Global economic growth this year will dip well below 2019 levels due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, but it is difficult to predict how long the downturn will last, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Global economic growth this year will dip well below 2019 levels due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, but it is difficult to predict how long the downturn will last, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Global growth in 2020 will dip below last year's levels, but how far it will fall and how long the impact would be, it is still difficult to predict," Georgieva told reporters.

Growth in 2020 will be lower than a year ago under any scenario, the IMF Managing Director said.

Kristalieva declined to provide a specific growth forecast and suggested that it would be better to wait for the IMF to publish its World Economic Outlook in April.

However, Kristalieva warned that the world may enter the territory of the "dire scenario" given the uncertainty over how long the novel coronavirus outbreak will last.

"As long as we do not know the duration of this outbreak, we will be in higher uncertainty," she said.

However, Georgieva noted that the world economy is in good shape and that helps address the economic effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

More than 94,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China where the outbreak originated. More than 3,200 people have died, but 51,000 have recovered after being treated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World China Died April May 2019 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Services 360’ vi ..

46 minutes ago

US hints to table peace deal with Taliban in UNSC ..

2 minutes ago

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Sindh reviews 346 uplift schemes wo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.