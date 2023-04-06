Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Global Growth To Fall Below 3% In 2023: IMF Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Global growth to fall below 3% in 2023: IMF chief

A continued slowdown in almost all the world's advanced economies is expected to drag global growth below three percent this year, the International Monetary Fund's managing director warned on Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):A continued slowdown in almost all the world's advanced economies is expected to drag global growth below three percent this year, the International Monetary Fund's managing director warned on Thursday.

"With rising geopolitical tensions, with inflation still running high, a robust recovery remains elusive," Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech ahead of the IMF and World Bank's spring meetings next week.

"That harms the prospects of everyone, especially for the most vulnerable people and most vulnerable countries," she added at an event in Washington.

Global growth almost halved last year to 3.4 percent as the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine rippled through the world economy, abruptly halting the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Asia's emerging markets are expected to see substantial increases in economic output -- with India and China predicted to account for half of all growth this year -- the good news will be outweighed by a slowdown expected for 90 percent of the world's advanced economies.

"Growth remains historically weak -- now and in the medium term," said Georgieva.

She added that world growth will likely remain at roughly three percent for the next half-decade, the lowest medium-term forecast since the 1990s.

Low-income countries are expected to suffer a double shock from high borrowing costs and a decline in demand for their exports, which could cause poverty and hunger to increase, Georgieva said.

"About 15 percent of low-income countries are already in debt distress an additional 45 percent are near it," she added, calling on wealthier IMF members to do more to provide support.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India IMF World World Bank Exports Ukraine Russia China Washington Market Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriv ..

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriving in Zaporizhzhia Region - G ..

8 minutes ago
 Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisc ..

Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisco Reparations Proposal - Poll

8 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkey ..

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkey on Official Visit

8 minutes ago
 Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Ch ..

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Challenge at 10th Nad Al Sheba S ..

15 minutes ago
 DPO visits district jail, reviews security

DPO visits district jail, reviews security

12 minutes ago
 Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourf ..

Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourfold Since 1996 - Lukashenko

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.