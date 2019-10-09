Global Growth to Slow to 2.5% in 2019 Amid Weakening Trade - World Bank

Global growth is expected to soften this year to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent projected in June because of weakening trade and investment, the World Bank said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Global growth is expected to soften this year to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent projected in June because of weakening trade and investment, the World Bank said in a report on Wednesday.

"Global growth has continued to soften in 2019. It is projected to decelerate to 2.5 percent this year, amid weaker-than-expected trade and investment," the Europe-Central Asia Economic Update said.