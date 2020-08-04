UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Imbalances To Shrink In 2020 Except For Oil, Tourism-Reliant Economies - IMF

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Global Imbalances to Shrink in 2020 Except for Oil, Tourism-Reliant Economies - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday commodity exporting and tourism-dependent nations will see current account deficits in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis although global imbalances may shrink.

"For economies dependent on severely affected sectors, such as oil and tourism, or reliant on remittances, the impact of the crisis has been especially acute, with negative effects on external current account balances expected to exceed 2 percent of GDP that will likely require significant economic adjustment," the IMF said in its 2020 External Sector Report.

At a global level, the IMF said its forecasts for 2020 imply a modest narrowing in current account surpluses and deficits by some 0.3 percent of world GDP, and the picture was still subject to high uncertainty.

"The outlook for external positions remains highly uncertain, with significant risks," the fund said.

"A second wave of the crisis, with a renewed tightening in global financial conditions, could narrow the scope for emerging market and developing economies to run current account deficits, further reduce the current account balances of commodity exporters, and deepen the decline in global trade."

To adjust to external shocks, such as the fall in commodity prices or tourism, countries with flexible exchange rates should allow them to adjust as needed, the IMF said, adding that for economies experiencing disruptive balance of payments pressures and without access to private external financing, official financing would help ensure health care spending wasn't compromised.

Tariff and nontariff barriers to trade should also be avoided, especially on medical equipment and supplies, while recent restrictions on trade ought to be rolled back, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Exchange Oil May 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

2 hours ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.