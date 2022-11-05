Global Inflation Has Real Impact on Canadians - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Global inflation, which hit countries around the world, has a "real impact" on Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Global inflation caused by the pandemic and Putin's war has making things more expensive for people around the world and having a real impact on Canadians," Trudeau told reporters.

He acknowledged that too many Canadians are dealing with the rising cost of living.

However, Trudeau noted, Canada is the "best place" to withstand an economic slowdown due to the government's responsible approach, which keeps the nation resilient, he added.