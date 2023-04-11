Global Inflation Projected to Decline From 8.7% in 2022 to 7% in 2023 - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Global headline inflation is projected to decline from 8.7% in 2022 to 7% in 2023, with the world not expected to hit target inflation levels until 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"The baseline forecast is for global headline (consumer price index) inflation to decline from 8.

7 percent in 2022 to 7.0 percent in 2023," the IMF said in a report on its world economic outlook.

Returning inflation to target levels is expected to take until 2025 in most cases, the report also said.

The projected disinflation reflects declining fuel and non-fuel commodity prices, as well as the cooling impacts of monetary tightening on economic activity, the report added.