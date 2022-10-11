Global Inflation to Peak in Late 2022, Remain Elevated for Longer Time - IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The global inflation will reach its peak in late 2022 and will remain elevated for a longer time than previously expected, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"We expect global inflation to peak in late 2022 but to remain elevated for longer than previously expected, decreasing to 4.1 percent by 2024," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook.