Global Inflation to Rise to 8.8% in 2022, Yet to Decline to 4.1% by 2024 - IMF Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Global inflation will jump to 8.8% in 2022 but will decline to 4.1% by 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new report on Tuesday.

"Global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7 percent in 2021 to 8.8 percent in 2022 but to decline to 6.5 percent in 2023 and to 4.1 percent by 2024," the report said.