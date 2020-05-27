Global Investment in Shale to Plummet 50% in 2020, US Producers to Suffer Most - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Global investment in shale gas and tight oil will decrease by 50 percent year-on-year in 2020 due to the high production costs, low energy prices and falling demand, with the US producers expected to suffer most, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"The shale industry as a whole was struggling to generate significant free cash flow at prices above $50/bbl so it is no surprise that at oil prices of $30/bbl or less, the outlook for many highly leveraged shale companies looks bleak. Some are already seeking bankruptcy protection, with Whiting Petroleum being the first of the larger producers to do so, and strains will intensify for a good portion of the sector. We estimate that upstream spending on shale (tight oil and shale gas) is set to decline by 50 percent year-on-year in 2020," the IEA said in the World Energy Investment 2020 report.

The downfall will be felt most by independent US shale producers, the agency underlined.

"The cutbacks and financial stress are especially stark among some independent US companies and shale producers, many of which were already facing demands from investors to shore up business models and improve cash flow before the recent price crash. Some producers - of shale and other resources - have hedged a portion of 2020 output at higher prices, but this protection rarely extends far into the future, and the design of some existing hedges has not provided much of a shield in these extreme market conditions," the report read.

In April, the price of May futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell into negative territory for the first time in history. As the historically low prices on the WTI pose a huge risk to the US shale industry, US President Donald Trump has decided to step in by reiterating his intention to help the market with adding up to 75 million barrels to national strategic reserves and urging the Congress to authorize the purchase.