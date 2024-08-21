Global investors look to read tea leaves from Friday speech by Fed chair

Global markets will closely watch US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming on Friday, as hints from his statements will provide clues to the bank’s future monetary policy decisions

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Global markets will closely watch US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming on Friday, as hints from his statements will provide clues to the bank’s future monetary policy decisions.

Organized by the Kansas City Fed, this year’s Jackson Hole symposium will showcase many significant developments affecting the global economy.

In March 2022, due to high inflation, the Fed started a tightening cycle, raising interest rates 11 times by a total of 525 basis points, while the bank’s policy rate reached 5.25% to 5.50%, its highest since 2001.

While the Fed left its policy rate unchanged this July for the eighth consecutive month, Powell said a rate cut could be in the offing in September if confidence on inflation rises and the labor market stays strong.

In July, employment fell below expectations and unemployment rose to a nearly three-year high, while recession concerns were fueled in the markets.

These developments prompted expectations in the money markets that the Fed is more likely to cut its interest rates in September by 25 basis points than by 50 basis points, especially after last week’s inflation data showing eased price pressures and strong retail sales.