UrduPoint.com

Global Manufacturing Expands In September With Slower Pace: Report

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:37 PM

Global manufacturing expands in September with slower pace: report

Growth in the global manufacturing sector slowed for four straight months in September as the resurgence of COVID-19 and rising raw material prices weighed on the recovery, according to an industry report

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:Growth in the global manufacturing sector slowed for four straight months in September as the resurgence of COVID-19 and rising raw material prices weighed on the recovery, according to an industry report.

The global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped by 0.1 percentage points month on month to 55.

6 in September, a report published by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) showed.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The resurgence of COVID-19 continues to post challenges to the recovery of global market demand, and rising raw material prices have pushed up economic operation costs for countries worldwide, said the CFLP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Reading September Market Post Industry First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago
 Efforts of health workers in vaccination campaign ..

Efforts of health workers in vaccination campaign applauded

3 minutes ago
 EU to Invest 1 Trillion Euros in Sustainable Energ ..

EU to Invest 1 Trillion Euros in Sustainable Energy by 2030 - Von Der Leyen

3 minutes ago
 E&P companies to produce 29 MBL oil, 1.47 TCF gas

E&P companies to produce 29 MBL oil, 1.47 TCF gas

3 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,894,312, death ..

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,894,312, death toll nears 450,000

5 minutes ago
 Australians "getting lives back" as COVID-19 vacci ..

Australians "getting lives back" as COVID-19 vaccination rate rises: PM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.