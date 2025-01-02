Global markets down on 1st trading day of new year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Global markets were down on Thursday, the first trading day of 2025, due to uncertainties over the new decisions to be made when President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, as well as the Fed’s future roadmap

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Global markets were down on Thursday, the first trading day of 2025, due to uncertainties over the new decisions to be made when President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, as well as the Fed’s future roadmap.

Significant progress was made in the global fight against inflation in 2024, and all eyes are now on the macroeconomic policies the world’s major economies will follow this year to address inflation and recession concerns.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index increased 3.6% year-on-year in October, according to data released on Tuesday, which revealed that a slowdown in house price hikes continued in 2024. The house prices in 20 US cities rose 4.2% over the same period, the slowest increase since September 2023.

The US Steel shares rose close to 10% following the reports that Japan’s Nippon Steel made a new offer to acquire the American steel producer.

The ounce price of gold ended 2024 at $2,623, completing the year with a 27.16% increase, while it is trading at $2,632 on Thursday, up 0.3%.

The US 10-Year Futures bond completed the year at 4.58%, and it is currently balanced at 4.57%.

The US Dollar Index wrapped up 2024 at 108.5, and it started the new year at 108.3, down 0.2%.

The barrel price of Brent crude oil, having followed a fluctuating course throughout the year due to various uncertainties, completed 2024 at $74.7 with a 2.8% decrease, and it is currently trading at $74.8, up 0.1%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.43%, the Nasdaq 0.90%, and the Dow Jones 0.07%, while American index futures started Thursday on a positive course.

On an annual basis, the Dow Jones increased 13% in 2024, the S&P 500 23%, and the Nasdaq 29%.

As for Europe, recession concerns continue across the region as weak manufacturing activity is one of the main topics on the bloc’s economic agenda.

Analysts say that the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to continue dovish policies in 2025, while the bank’s data to be announced on Thursday may impact its future roadmap.

On the last trading day of 2024, the FTSE 100 rose 0.64% and the CAC 40 0.92%, while European index futures started Thursday on a positive trend.

Annually, the FTSE 100 climbed 5.69% last year, the DAX 40 18.85%, and the FTSE MIB 30 12.63%, while the CAC 40 fell 2.15%.

As for Asia, a mixed course came to the fore on Thursday, while Japanese markets are closed due to a holiday.

China’s Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December came in below expectations at 50.5, according to data released on Thursday.

Analysts say China’s manufacturing industry continues to expand, but its loss of strength continues to feed concerns over the country’s economy.

On Thursday, the Shanghai Composite Index and the Hang Seng Index are down 2.2% and 2%, respectively, while the Kospi Index is flat.

Last year, the Nikkei 225 rose 19.22%, the Shanghai Composite Index 12.67%, and the Hang Seng Index 17.67%, while the Kospi Index declined 9.63%.

As for Türkiye, the BIST 100 lost 0.60% on Tuesday, ending the day at 9,830.56 points.

The BIST 100 rose 31.60% in 2024.

The short-selling ban on the BIST 50 that was imposed after the earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye in February 2023 will be lifted on Thursday.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate closed 2024 at 35.3647 on a horizontal course, and it is currently trading just above the previous close at 35.3740 on Thursday.