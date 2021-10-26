Global markets in positive territory

UrduPoint.com

Global markets continue to show positive trends as third quarter balance sheets performed beyond expectations.

While New York's S&P 500 index closed with record, US car maker Tesla's valuation exceeded $1 trillion after car rental firm Hertz ordered 100,000 cars.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's speech with Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Liu He for cooperation in some fields increased risk appetite.

In the US, the 10-year bond yield is at around 1.64%.

The ounce price of gold surpassed the $1,800 mark, while one barrel of Brent oil reached the $85.8 mark, the highest point since October 2018.

On the other hand, increasing COVID-19 cases in China have raised concerns.

On Monday, Asian, European and the US exchange markets closed the day with mixed figures.

Analysts will follow the US house sales and consumer confidence indices on Tuesday.

