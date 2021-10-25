Global markets start week mixed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Global markets started the week mixed amid concerns related to increasing COVID-19 cases on Monday, while investors focused on companies' financial results for the third quarter

ISTANBUL. 25 Oct (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) -:Global markets started the week mixed amid concerns related to increasing COVID-19 cases on Monday, while investors focused on companies' financial results for the third quarter.

Last week, firms' positive financial results increased the risk appetite in global markets.

This week, 200 S&P 500 firms are expected to release financial results, including Facebook and HSBC.

The Japanese and European central banks' interest rate decisions will be the most important topics this week. Both policy rates are expected to remain unchanged.

The US 10-year bond yield increased by six basis points to 1.637% at the end of last week and reached the 1.645% level at the opening of this week.

Brent oil started the week with gains, hovering at around $85.40 per barrel, continuing a nine-week upward trend.

Last week, the US and Asian markets had mixed figures, while European stock exchanges were in positive territory.

Turkey's BIST 100 index closed the week at 1,479.93, its highest close since March 19 this year.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate is around 9.74 currently.

In domestic markets, investors will focus on the capacity utilization rate of the manufacturing industry and sectoral confidence indices.

Global markets are expected to watch the German IFO business Climate, Chicago Fed National Activity, and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity indices.