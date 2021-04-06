Global Oil Benchmark Brent to Average $61 Per Barrel in Second Half of 2021 - EIA

The global oil benchmark Brent is expected to average $61 per barrel in the second half of 2021, some $3 more than estimated a month ago, due to higher demand projections, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Tuesday

"EIA forecasts that Brent prices will average $65/b in the second quarter of 2021, $61/b during the second half of 2021, and $60/b in 2022," the agency said in its April Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report.

In March, the EIA forecast that Brent will average $58 per barrel in the second half of the year because of challenges to energy demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

But in the latest iteration of the STEO, the agency said conditions have improved.

"Rising Brent prices in March continued to reflect expectations of rising oil demand as both COVID-19 vaccination rates and global economic activity have increased," the EIA said.

Based on the revised expectations, the EIA said it has raised by 180,000 barrels per day its estimate for 2021 global oil demand growth, to 5.5 million barrels daily.