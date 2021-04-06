UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Benchmark Brent To Average $61 Per Barrel In Second Half Of 2021 - EIA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:38 PM

Global Oil Benchmark Brent to Average $61 Per Barrel in Second Half of 2021 - EIA

The global oil benchmark Brent is expected to average $61 per barrel in the second half of 2021, some $3 more than estimated a month ago, due to higher demand projections, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The global oil benchmark Brent is expected to average $61 per barrel in the second half of 2021, some $3 more than estimated a month ago, due to higher demand projections, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Tuesday.

"EIA forecasts that Brent prices will average $65/b in the second quarter of 2021, $61/b during the second half of 2021, and $60/b in 2022," the agency said in its April Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report.

In March, the EIA forecast that Brent will average $58 per barrel in the second half of the year because of challenges to energy demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

But in the latest iteration of the STEO, the agency said conditions have improved.

"Rising Brent prices in March continued to reflect expectations of rising oil demand as both COVID-19 vaccination rates and global economic activity have increased," the EIA said.

Based on the revised expectations, the EIA said it has raised by 180,000 barrels per day its estimate for 2021 global oil demand growth, to 5.5 million barrels daily.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil March April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of ..

12 minutes ago

Nigeria police chief calls to 'crush' separatists ..

4 seconds ago

YouTube says rule-breaking videos get scant views

6 seconds ago

Erdogan Confirms Turkey's Determination to Become ..

8 seconds ago

COVID-19 vaccination centre to be set up in 24 hou ..

4 minutes ago

Kuwait offers to support Sindh govt against COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.