Global Oil Deficit Reached 1Mln Barrels Per Day in July - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Global oil supply was 1 million barrels per day lower than demand in July, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"In July, we see that the supply is already lower than demand by 1 million barrels per day. This means that we have already entered the stage of reducing inventories," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.