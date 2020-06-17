UrduPoint.com
Global Oil Demand Expected To Decline By 6.4Mln Bpd In Second Half Of 2020 - OPEC

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The global oil demand in the second half of 2020 is forecast to contract by 6.4 million barrels daily, which is an improvement from the steep decline in the first half of this year, OPEC said on Wednesday in its monthly report.

"World oil demand is anticipated to decline by 6.4 mb/d in 2H20 compared with a decline of 11.

9 mb/d in 1H20, with a gradual recovery projected until the end of 2020 ... Overall, oil demand in all regions is forecast to contract by 6.4 mb/d in 2H20, mostly in OECD Americas and Europe," the report read.

The сartel has also revised down the forecast for the demand for OPEC crude in 2020 by 0.7 million bpd from the previous month, and now it is expected to stand at 23.6 million bpd, which almost a 6 million bpd decline year-on-year, according to the report.

