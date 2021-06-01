UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Demand Expected To Grow By 6Mln Barrels Per Day In 2021 - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Global Oil Demand Expected to Grow by 6Mln Barrels Per Day in 2021 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) OPEC + raised its forecast for growth in oil demand in 2021 to 6 million barrels per day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"As part of our session, forecasts for the growth of oil demand in the world were raised; in general, this demand [growth], according to our estimates, will amount to 6 million barrels per day in 2021," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, indicating that at the beginning of the year, the alliance expected an increase in demand in 2021 of 5-5.5 million barrels per day.

Novak also said that the recovery in the consumption of oil and petroleum products in the world is going at a fairly rapid pace as the vaccination rolls out around the world.

In particular, air transportation has now reached 65-70 percent of the pre-crisis level, road transportation recovered to the pre-crisis level, and in Russia it even grew 3-5 percent to the pre-crisis level.

"The number of administered vaccine doses reached 1.9 billion. This is a significant figure, which allows us to be optimistic about the fact that lockdowns, restrictions will be removed, and demand growth will recover," the deputy prime minister said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Oil Road Alliance Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

16 minutes ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

16 minutes ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.