Global Oil Demand Expected To Increase By 4Mbd Over 2019-2025 Despite COVID Crisis - OPEC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The world's oil demand is forecast to grow by 4 million barrels a day (mbd) to 103.7 mbd by 2025 despite a huge drop it has suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OPEC said in its World Oil Outlook report on Thursday.

"After the turbulent years of 2020 and 2021, global oil demand in the medium-term is projected to continue rising at relatively high annual rates to reach 103.7 mb/d by 2025. Annual increments will be relatively high especially during 2022 and 2023, at 2.1 mb/d and 1.5 mb/d, respectively," the report read.

At the same time, long-term growth of oil demand may amount to 10 mbd, "rising from 99.7 mb/d in 2019 to 109.3 mb/d in 2040 and to 109.1 mb/d in 2045," the cartel underlined.

The thriving economies of India and China will be among the main drivers for oil demand growth alongside the recovery of the aviation, road transport and industry sectors after the pandemic, OPEC noted.

However, oil demand in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries is expected to decline by 1.1 mbd over 2019-2025 period ” to 46.8 mbd ” as the region is moving towards carbon neutrality by relying more on electronic vehicles and greener sources of energy, such as natural gas and the renewables, according to OPEC.

"Oil demand in 2021 will still fall short of overall levels achieved in 2019. Despite the large demand base in the OECD, the range of annual change will be fairly limited. Oil demand in the OECD region will likely shift after 2023 from growth to a declining trend," the cartel said in the report.

The energy market has suffered a harsh blow this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown measures, which brought down oil prices and demand. However, the energy market has been showing signs of recovery in recent months.

