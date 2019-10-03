Global Oil Demand Growth to Slow Down to 1-1.1Mln Bpd in 2019 - Russian Energy Minister

Global oil demand growth will slow down to 1-1.1 million barrels per day in 2019, compared to 1.5 million barrels per day last year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries revised its estimate for 2019 global oil demand growth to 1.

02 million barrels per day in its September report.

"It will reach around 1-1.1 million barrels per day. I'll remind you that the growth reached 1.5 million barrels per day last year," Novak said at a plenary session at the Russian Energy Week forum.

