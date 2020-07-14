UrduPoint.com
Global Oil Demand In 2020 To Decline By 8.9Mbd, 0.1Mbd Lower Than Expected - OPEC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Global oil demand is expected to contract by 8.9 million barrels a day in 2020, which is lower by 0.1 mbd from the previous month's assessment, while in 2021 the demand is expected to recover and show growth of 7 mbd, OPEC said on Tuesday.

"Global oil demand growth in 2020 is revised up by 0.1 mb/d from the previous month's assessment, to show a decline of around 8.9 mb/d. Better-than-expected data in the OECD region in 2Q20 slightly eased the historically steep drop, and more than offset the downward adjustment, in non-OECD oil demand, mainly in Other Asia," the report read.

OPEC underlined that in 2021 the oil demand "is forecast to partially recover from the current year to show historic high growth of 7.0 mb/d."

At the same time, the demand for OPEC crude in 2020 has been also revised up from the previous month's assessment by 0.2 mbd and now is expected to stand at 23.8 mbd, according to the report.

"Based on the preliminary forecast for world oil demand and non-OPEC supply for 2021, demand for OPEC crude for 2021 is forecast at 29.8 mb/d, which will be 6.0 mb/d higher than the 2020 level," OPEC added.

