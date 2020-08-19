UrduPoint.com
Global Oil Demand In 4Q Set To Recover To 97% Of Pre-Pandemic Level - Saudi Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

The oil demand worldwide is recovering and is expected to rebound to 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2020, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The oil demand worldwide is recovering and is expected to rebound to 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2020, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday.

"We see encouraging signs that the energy demand is recovering as economies continue to reopen in various parts of the globe.

Based on the average projections of various organizations and institutions including OPEC, IEA, it is estimated that the world would reach about 97 percent of pre-pandemic demand during the fourth quarter," the minister said at an opening session of the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting is currently taking place virtually. The energy ministers of the OPEC+ countries are discussing the situation on the energy market as well as the compliance with the oil output cuts, introduced in May in order to support weak oil prices.

