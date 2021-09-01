Global Oil Demand Recovered to 95Mln Bpd - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Global oil demand has now recovered to 95 million barrels per day, growth is expected to continue this year, and it will remain to add another 3-4 million barrels per day to reach the pre-crisis level in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said following the OPEC+ meeting.

"As for 2021, we noted a recovery in demand, on average for the year we expect an increase in demand by about 6 million barrels [per day], and thus there will remain about 3-4 million barrels for a full recovery next year," Novak said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Today, if we talk about the pre-crisis level, the level of demand is 95 million barrels per day, while before the crisis it was 101 million barrels per day," the deputy prime minister added.

The demand for oil has recovered so significantly thanks to the active vaccination of the world's population, as well as the restoration of air and road transport, he explained.