UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Demand Recovered To 95Mln Bpd - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Global Oil Demand Recovered to 95Mln Bpd - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Global oil demand has now recovered to 95 million barrels per day, growth is expected to continue this year, and it will remain to add another 3-4 million barrels per day to reach the pre-crisis level in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said following the OPEC+ meeting.

"As for 2021, we noted a recovery in demand, on average for the year we expect an increase in demand by about 6 million barrels [per day], and thus there will remain about 3-4 million barrels for a full recovery next year," Novak said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Today, if we talk about the pre-crisis level, the level of demand is 95 million barrels per day, while before the crisis it was 101 million barrels per day," the deputy prime minister added.

The demand for oil has recovered so significantly thanks to the active vaccination of the world's population, as well as the restoration of air and road transport, he explained.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Oil Road Million

Recent Stories

Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

53 seconds ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

1 minute ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.