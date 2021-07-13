Global Oil Demand Rises By Estimated 3.2 million BPD to 96.8 million BPD in June - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The global oil demand increased by an estimated 3.2 million barrels per day (BPD) to 96.8 million BPD in June, and is expected to rise by 5.4 million BPD overall this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"Following two consecutive months of decline, global oil demand surged by an estimated 3.2 mb/d to 96.8 mb/d in June.

Robust global economic growth, rising vaccination rates and easing social distancing measures will combine to underpin stronger global oil demand for the remainder of the year. Global oil demand is expected to increase by 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and 3.0 mb/d in 2022, although escalating Covid cases in a number of countries remain a key downside risk to the forecast," the IEA said in a monthly report on the oil market.