UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Demand Rises By Estimated 3.2 Million BPD To 96.8 Million BPD In June - IEA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Global Oil Demand Rises By Estimated 3.2 million BPD to 96.8 million BPD in June - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The global oil demand increased by an estimated 3.2 million barrels per day (BPD) to 96.8 million BPD in June, and is expected to rise by 5.4 million BPD overall this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"Following two consecutive months of decline, global oil demand surged by an estimated 3.2 mb/d to 96.8 mb/d in June.

Robust global economic growth, rising vaccination rates and easing social distancing measures will combine to underpin stronger global oil demand for the remainder of the year. Global oil demand is expected to increase by 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and 3.0 mb/d in 2022, although escalating Covid cases in a number of countries remain a key downside risk to the forecast," the IEA said in a monthly report on the oil market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil June Market Million

Recent Stories

Global Oil Supply Increases by 1.1 Million BPD to ..

35 seconds ago

RDIF, Serum Insitute of India to Start Sputnik V P ..

39 seconds ago

Official visit of the head of the external policy ..

20 minutes ago

Completion of 19-year to 'Devdas':Shah Rukh Khan s ..

23 minutes ago

Win a CAR with TECNO Spark Promotion

36 minutes ago

Sarfraz Ahmed buys sacrificial animals for Eid-ul- ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.