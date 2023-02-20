UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Demand Rose To Record High In December - IEF

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Global Oil Demand Rose to Record High in December - IEF

The level of world oil demand in December rose by 1.3 million barrels of oil per day reaching a new record high, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Monday, citing the Joint Oil Statistics Initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The level of world oil demand in December rose by 1.3 million barrels of oil per day reaching a new record high, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Monday, citing the Joint Oil Statistics Initiative.

"Global oil demand climbed in December by 1.3 mb/d to a new record high, according to new data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI). Demand growth was driven primarily by gains in Japan, Indonesia, and Korea," IEF said in a statement.

At the same time, global oil production fell by 274,000 barrels per day in December to a five-month low, the statement noted, adding that such dynamics were caused by a decrease in production in the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to the statement, the demand for oil in December amounted to 102% of the level before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, while the production rate reached 96% of pre-pandemic levels.

The statement said that December data on gas and oil production in Russia and China were not included in the report, but at the same time, similar information regarding Russia's production rate in November was added to the report for the first time. According to the JODI, in November, Russia's oil production increased by 143,000 barrels to 10.02 million barrels per day, and gas production increased by 2.6 billion cubic meters to a six-month high.

The IEF added that data for December was updated with reports from 53 countries. These figures account for more than 57% of global oil demand and global oil production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia China Oil Same Indonesia United Kingdom Japan United States November December Gas 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

White House Says Biden's Kiev Trip Bold, But Presi ..

White House Says Biden's Kiev Trip Bold, But President Takes Commitments Serious ..

25 seconds ago
 Minister for increased cooperation between govt, b ..

Minister for increased cooperation between govt, business community for industri ..

26 seconds ago
 US Notified Russia Ahead of Biden's Kiev Visit for ..

US Notified Russia Ahead of Biden's Kiev Visit for Deconfliction Purposes - Whit ..

29 seconds ago
 Rain, hailstorm lashes parts of capital; turns wea ..

Rain, hailstorm lashes parts of capital; turns weather cold

31 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

50 minutes ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.