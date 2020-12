(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Global oil demand has not yet fully recovered and is still 9 million barrels per day below the pre-crisis level, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"Today, the demand is still about 9 million barrels [per day] lower compared to one that was before the crisis," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.