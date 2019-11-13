UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Demand To Grow By 1Mln B/D Annually Until 2025 - IEA Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:10 AM

Global Oil Demand to Grow by 1Mln B/D Annually Until 2025 - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The International Energy Agency (IEA) in one of its scenarios expects global oil demand to grow on average by 1 million barrels per day until 2025, according to the IEA's World Energy Outlook published on Wednesday.

"In the Stated Policies Scenario, global oil demand rises by around 1 mb/d on average every year until 2025.

The largest increases in production between 2018 and 2040 come from the United States, Iraq and Brazil," the report says.

"The share in oil production from countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus Russia falls to 47% for much of the 2020s, a level not seen since the 1980s. The oil price required to balance supply and demand in this scenario edges higher to nearly $90/barrel in 2030 and $103/barrel in 2040," the document adds.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Iraq Oil Price Brazil United States 2018 From Share Million

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

5 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

5 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

5 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

5 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

5 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.