UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Demand To Rise 6% In 2021: International Energy Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:56 PM

Global oil demand to rise 6% in 2021: International Energy Agency

Global oil demand is forecast to increase 6% this year and expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly oil report on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) -:Global oil demand is forecast to increase 6% this year and expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly oil report on Friday.

The agency adjusted the demand upwards for the first half of the year, however, it revised down its estimate for the second half due to slow vaccination campaigns in non-OECD economies, the IEA.

In June, oil demand is forecast to rise by a significant 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month, one of the largest monthly gains recorded in the past year, it said.

Stressing that most of the increase will occur in transport fuels, such as gasoline and jet fuel in India, the US and other large oil consumers, the agency said vaccination campaigns in Europe and North America, which represent 40% of global oil demand, have supported growth.

Demand is likely to grow by a further 1.2 million bpd month-on-month in July and 1 million bpd month-on-month in August, as the Northern Hemisphere summer holiday season supports increased travel, it added.

However, the agency warned that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in countries as varied as Argentina, Brazil, India, Malaysia and Thailand serves as a reminder that the pandemic is not over, and that further demand declines are likely in countries with low virus immunity.

In 2021, the highest consumption is forecast to be in the Asia Pacific region with 35.7 million barrels per day, followed by the Americas with 30.3 million barrels and Europe with 13.7 million barrels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Thailand Europe Immunity Oil Argentina Brazil Malaysia June July August Asia Million

Recent Stories

NYUAD study offers new insight into one of the mys ..

1 minute ago

Haris Rauf becomes 2nd pacer to get 100 wickets in ..

20 minutes ago

US Embassy Issues Diplomatic Note to Moscow Over L ..

4 minutes ago

South Africa agrees to privatise troubled SAA airl ..

4 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new COVID-19 cases at fresh three-mo ..

31 minutes ago

326311 individuals complete vaccination course in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.