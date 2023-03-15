Global oil demand to rise with resurgent Chinese demand: IEA

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday revised up its global oil demand estimate by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, with the impact of "a resurgent China." The global oil demand is set to rise by 2.03 million barrels per day (bpd) this year to 101.9 million bpd, the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

The global oil demand growth opened the year with a whimper but is projected to end it with a bang, according to the report.

The rebounding jet fuel use and a resurgent China will see an overall 3.

2 million bpd throughout the year -- the largest relative in-year increase since 2010 -- with oil use surging to 103.2 million bpd in the second half of the year, it added.

"Real-time indicators for Chinese mobility mostly stabilised after January's remarkable bounce, led by air traffic with domestic flights now well above pre-pandemic levels."The oil demand of OECD countries will increase by 1.62 million bpd, lead the demand growth with 55.65 million bpd in 2023, while the demand in non-OECD nations will reach 46.36 million bpd.