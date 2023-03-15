UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Demand To Rise With Resurgent Chinese Demand: IEA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Global oil demand to rise with resurgent Chinese demand: IEA

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday revised up its global oil demand estimate by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, with the impact of "a resurgent China." The global oil demand is set to rise by 2.03 million barrels per day (bpd) this year to 101.9 million bpd, the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

The global oil demand growth opened the year with a whimper but is projected to end it with a bang, according to the report.

The rebounding jet fuel use and a resurgent China will see an overall 3.

2 million bpd throughout the year -- the largest relative in-year increase since 2010 -- with oil use surging to 103.2 million bpd in the second half of the year, it added.

"Real-time indicators for Chinese mobility mostly stabilised after January's remarkable bounce, led by air traffic with domestic flights now well above pre-pandemic levels."The oil demand of OECD countries will increase by 1.62 million bpd, lead the demand growth with 55.65 million bpd in 2023, while the demand in non-OECD nations will reach 46.36 million bpd.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Traffic Lead January Market Million

Recent Stories

Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

29 minutes ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

59 minutes ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innova ..

MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innovation research lab in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.