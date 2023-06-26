Open Menu

Global Oil Demand To Surge To 110Mln B/d By 2045 - OPEC Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Global Oil Demand to Surge to 110Mln b/d by 2045 - OPEC Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Global energy demand will grow by 23% by 2045, with oil demand rising to 110 million barrels per day, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday.

"In OPEC's World Oil Outlook, we see global energy demand increasing by 23% through 2045 ...

Every data-based forecast that I have seen shows that oil is irreplaceable for the foreseeable future. In our WOO, we see global oil demand rising to 110 million barrels a day by 2045," Al Ghais said at the Energy Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

By 2045, oil would still make up about 29% of the energy mix, Al Ghais said.

At the same time, the OPEC secretary general warned that a lack of sufficient investment in energy projects would "only lead to energy chaos."

