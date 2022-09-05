UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Demand To Surpass 100 Mln BpD In Early 2023 - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Global Oil Demand to Surpass 100 Mln BpD in Early 2023 - Novak

The global oil demand is recovering and will surpass 100 million barrels per day in early 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The global oil demand is recovering and will surpass 100 million barrels per day in early 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"So far, the demand is recovering relative to the pre-pandemic level. We expect that next year, early next year, we will reach the corresponding indicators, above 100 million barrels per day of oil demand," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Million

Recent Stories

ANF recovers over 99 kg narcotics; arrests five ac ..

ANF recovers over 99 kg narcotics; arrests five accused

6 minutes ago
 DIG Masood Marth presents his book to IGP

DIG Masood Marth presents his book to IGP

6 minutes ago
 Thai Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on September ..

Thai Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on September 5-6 for Talks With Lavrov - M ..

6 minutes ago
 9 killed, 1,077 injured in 992 accidents in Punjab ..

9 killed, 1,077 injured in 992 accidents in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Baseball-5 Championship to be organized to collect ..

Baseball-5 Championship to be organized to collect funds for flood victims

6 minutes ago
 Recent monsoon rains, floods devastated crops on o ..

Recent monsoon rains, floods devastated crops on over 4.426 million acres of lan ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.