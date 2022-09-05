Global Oil Demand to Surpass 100 Mln BpD in Early 2023 - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The global oil demand is recovering and will surpass 100 million barrels per day in early 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"So far, the demand is recovering relative to the pre-pandemic level. We expect that next year, early next year, we will reach the corresponding indicators, above 100 million barrels per day of oil demand," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.