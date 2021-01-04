UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Demand Uncertainty Remains Despite Mass Vaccination - Saudi Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:18 PM

Global Oil Demand Uncertainty Remains Despite Mass Vaccination - Saudi Energy Minister

The global oil market is still shadowed by the remaining uncertainties in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic and new stems of the virus that can curb optimism sparked by the start of the mass vaccination, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The global oil market is still shadowed by the remaining uncertainties in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic and new stems of the virus that can curb optimism sparked by the start of the mass vaccination, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Monday.

"I have said before that the vaccination will be the single most important factor in bringing economic recovery, leading to a sustained improvement and demand for oil. So it is not about the availability of the vaccine, its the vaccination that comes. And what comes most is the mobility as a result of vaccinations. We hope we have seen this in the general return to optimism within the market since the first vaccine was authorized late last year; I want to [urge] caution even in this general optimistic environment," Salman said at the OPEC+ meeting.

As the OPEC+ countries are considering whether to increase the oil production by 500,000 barrels a day this month, the Saudi energy minister has noted that the oil demand remains fragile.

"The level of uncertainty in the world remains high, global oil demand still very short of where it was at the beginning of 2019, demand for transport fuel, in particular, to aviation fuels, is specifically fragile. The new variant of the disease or the virus is worrying," Salman added.

The OPEC+ countries should not pursue "the instant and illusionairy" benefit in terms of increasing oil production on the heels of the mass vaccinations' start, the Saudi energy minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Saudi 2019 Market

Recent Stories

36 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

36 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Family Business Council-Gulf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.