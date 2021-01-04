Global Oil Demand Uncertainty Remains Despite Mass Vaccination - Saudi Energy Minister

The global oil market is still shadowed by the remaining uncertainties in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic and new stems of the virus that can curb optimism sparked by the start of the mass vaccination, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The global oil market is still shadowed by the remaining uncertainties in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic and new stems of the virus that can curb optimism sparked by the start of the mass vaccination, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said on Monday.

"I have said before that the vaccination will be the single most important factor in bringing economic recovery, leading to a sustained improvement and demand for oil. So it is not about the availability of the vaccine, its the vaccination that comes. And what comes most is the mobility as a result of vaccinations. We hope we have seen this in the general return to optimism within the market since the first vaccine was authorized late last year; I want to [urge] caution even in this general optimistic environment," Salman said at the OPEC+ meeting.

As the OPEC+ countries are considering whether to increase the oil production by 500,000 barrels a day this month, the Saudi energy minister has noted that the oil demand remains fragile.

"The level of uncertainty in the world remains high, global oil demand still very short of where it was at the beginning of 2019, demand for transport fuel, in particular, to aviation fuels, is specifically fragile. The new variant of the disease or the virus is worrying," Salman added.

The OPEC+ countries should not pursue "the instant and illusionairy" benefit in terms of increasing oil production on the heels of the mass vaccinations' start, the Saudi energy minister added.