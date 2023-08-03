Open Menu

Global Oil, Gas Exploration Spending Rises In 2023 But Discovered Volumes Falling - Rystad

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Global Oil, Gas Exploration Spending Rises in 2023 But Discovered Volumes Falling - Rystad

Spending on conventional oil and gas exploration could exceed $50 billion this year, reaching the highest figure since 2019, but despite rising investment, the number of discovered fields is decreasing, Norwegian energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Spending on conventional oil and gas exploration could exceed $50 billion this year, reaching the highest figure since 2019, but despite rising investment, the number of discovered fields is decreasing, Norwegian energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy said on Wednesday.

"Spending on conventional oil and gas exploration is growing and expected to top $50 billion this year, the highest since 2019, but operators are still waiting for the results they had hoped for. Rystad Energy research shows that despite the rising investments, discovered volumes are falling to new lows," the company said in a statement.

The statement added that companies discovered 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the first half of 2023, which is 42% lower than during the same period last year.

In particular, 55 fields were discovered, compared to 80 in the first six months of 2022.

"This means discoveries in 2023 have averaged 47 million boe, lower than the 56 million boe per discovery for the same period in 2022," the company noted.

At the same time, exploration companies seeking to capitalize on increased demand for fossil fuels and find additional oil and gas resources are prioritizing high-risk and costly offshore developments, the statement read.

Six major oil and gas companies - ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni and Chevron - are expected to spend about $7 billion on exploration in 2023, up about 10% compared to 2022, the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Oil Same Gas 2019 Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

25 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

28 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

20 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

28 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

14 minutes ago
 Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justic ..

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

14 minutes ago
10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn ..

10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Offic ..

14 minutes ago
 WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 ..

WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage sy ..

14 minutes ago
 UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

14 minutes ago
 Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

13 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-e ..

DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-election

13 minutes ago
 Five including injured street criminals, drug pedd ..

Five including injured street criminals, drug peddler arrested

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business