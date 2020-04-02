UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Industry Facing Unprecedented Shock: IEA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Global oil industry facing unprecedented shock: IEA

The oil world has seen many shocks over the years, but none has hit the industry with quite the ferocity being witnessing today, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The oil world has seen many shocks over the years, but none has hit the industry with quite the ferocity being witnessing today, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday.

"The impacts will be felt throughout oil's global supply chains and ripple into other parts of the energy sector," IEA explained and added that pressure is coming from all sides.

During the OPEC+ conference in Vienna on March 6, Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to make deeper cuts into the group's oil production levels to mitigate the adverse impact of coronavirus on weakening global oil demand.

After the conference, both countries announced the following week they would boost up their crude oil output starting from April, triggering a war for greater market share, but this had sent crude prices to their lowest levels since 2002.

Moscow and Riyadh cut their oil production levels three times since December 2016 during their OPEC+ alliance, to balance the global oil market against rising U.S. shale oil production and support crude prices.

The agency said as nearly 3 billion people around the world have been under some form of lockdown due to the pandemic, "one of the traditional stabilizers for the oil market is missing" and the low prices are no more a stimulant for the consumers, which causes available storage capacity to saturate pushing down prices further.

Roughly 5 million barrels of oil extracted worldwide every day are not attracting enough high prices to offset the expense of taking it out of the field, which makes these operations lose money for every barrel they make, the agency said.

IEA said some oil producers may continue pumping oil even if they are losing money because a) the costs of shutting down production are higher, or b) they wait for weaker rivals to go out of business.

However, the agency said, for some producers, whatever their plan is, there could soon be no place for their oil to go.

Oil producers have responded to the market crash by proposing major reductions in their current development budgets, IEA said.

These cutbacks are especially high among some independent US companies and shale producers, many of whom were already facing intense investor demands to reinforce business models and boost cash flow before the recent market crash, it added.

Changes in oil markets ripple across all parts of the energy sector, the agency said, highlighting natural gas "because of the links between oil and gas prices that remain in many long-term gas supply contracts." Although the exact consequences would vary from company to company, oil at USD 25 a barrel will leave some international gas producers unable to pay their running costs and the weak gas spot market will not provide much relief, the international energy agency said.

Gas demand is less exposed to the immediate effects of the current crisis than oil demand because of its relatively limited use for transport, however, the lockdowns and the economic slowdown will affect industrial and power demand for gas, it added.

"Suppliers with the highest short-term costs of production and those who rely on spot sales are among the most vulnerable."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Russia Riyadh Company Oil Vienna Alliance Saudi Arabia United States Dollars Money March April May December Gas 2016 Market All From Industry Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan lauds Japanese $2.16 m assistance to figh ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin: Response Center Says No SHortage of Medic ..

6 minutes ago

Security of Quarantine centers to be made fool pro ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks arguments from NAB o ..

6 minutes ago

Spain sees 950 daily deaths from virus, unemployme ..

6 minutes ago

CTP impose fine on 10,688 motorists last week in F ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.