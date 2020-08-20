Global Oil Inventories Started to Decline in July - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Global oil market entered the stage of declining commercial inventories in July, and they will continue to fall, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said following a meeting of the OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee.

"Taking into account the fact that the inventories fell for the first time in July relative to the five-year average, we entered the stage of declining stocks. This was also reflected today at the meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee. This is the trend that we wanted to achieve since May. This means that inventories will continue to decline from July onward," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.