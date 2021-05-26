UrduPoint.com
Global Oil Market Deficit Amounts To 1Mln Bpd - Russia's Novak

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:16 PM

The deficit in the global oil market currently amounts to 1 million barrels per day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The deficit in the global oil market currently amounts to 1 million barrels per day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"The market currently experiences a deficit of around 1 million barrels per day. We should get an understanding of how we will deal with the growing demand that we currently see," Novak said.

