Global Oil Market Expected To Remain In Balance First Half Of 2023 - Kuwait Oil CEO

The global oil market is expected to remain in balance for the first half of this year, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's CEO Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Tuesday

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The global oil market is expected to remain in balance for the first half of this year, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's CEO Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Tuesday.

"So far it looks like the market will remain in balance at least for the first half of this year," Sabah said in a press conference during CERAWeek.

However, Al-Sabah pointed out that the oil industry is mindful about a potential recession and what effect that might have on the market, and whether interest rate increases will continue, which can curb demand growth.

Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during a congressional hearing that US interest rate hikes could end up being a lot higher than once imagined and the fight against inflation has a long way to go.

Soon after the release of Powell's speech before its delivery in Congress, the Fed-funds-futures - which serves as a barometer for upcoming rate decisions � priced in a 50-basis point hike for March 22, when the central bank is to decide on rates again. Prior to that, the Fed had been expected to adopt a hike of just 25 basis points.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the West Texas Intermediate crude lists a barrel at $78.03, down $2.43, while Brent crude lists a barrel at $83.93, down $2.25.

