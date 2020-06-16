Global Oil Output Expected to Fall to 86.4Mln Bpd in June, Lowest Level Since 2010 - IEA

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:11 PM
The world's oil production in June will decline by a further 2.4 million barrels a day to 86.4 mbd, which would be the lowest level since early 2010, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday in a monthly oil market report
4 mb/d in June to 86.4 mb/d - the lowest level since early 2010. The decline will once again be led by Saudi Arabia, which has promised an extra one-month voluntary cut of 1 mb/d," the report read.
The IEA stressed that the United States "could suffer the deepest supply losses over 2020-21. Even so, it will retain its rank as the world's largest producer of crude oil."