Global Oil Output Increased by 1.7Mln Bpd Month-on-Month in July - IEA

(@FahadShabbir)

The global oil output increased by 1.7 million barrels per day month-on-month in July, reaching 96.7 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The global oil output increased by 1.7 million barrels per day month-on-month in July, reaching 96.7 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"In July, global oil output had reached 96.7 mb/d, up 1.7 mb/d month-on-month, with Saudi Arabia accounting for one-third of the increase and the North Sea bouncing back strongly after maintenance," the IEA said in its new oil market report.