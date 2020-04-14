Global Oil Output May Shrink Beyond OPEC+ Deal, 20Mln Barrels Daily - London Energy Club

(@FahadShabbir)

Global oil output may decrease twice more than it was agreed by the historic OPEC+ agreement on Sunday and shrink by up to 20 million barrels per day due to voluntarily cuts from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, Mehmet Ogutcu, the chairman of the London Energy Club, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Global oil output may decrease twice more than it was agreed by the historic OPEC+ agreement on Sunday and shrink by up to 20 million barrels per day due to voluntarily cuts from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, Mehmet Ogutcu, the chairman of the London Energy Club, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, OPEC and non-OPEC countries agreed on a new deal to cut oil production after weeks of turbulence in the oil markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the cartel's internal disagreements. The deal envisions the reduction by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months, starting from May 1.

"This is a historic agreement, never in the history of OPEC so much of production cuts have been made. Although it is 9.7 billion barrels per day for the next 2 months, I think, there will be some voluntary cuts from Saudi Arabia and [United] Arab Emirates, because Saudi Arabia has been increasing production from 9 million to 12.5 million in the competition with Russia for price as well as market share, so the base should be 9 million, not 12.5. Therefore, I expect that Saudi Arabia and some of the Gulf countries will make some additional voluntary cuts, around 12.5 million, I think," Ogutcu said.

Following the failure of OPEC+ exporters to reach an agreement on additional cuts in March, Saudi Arabia in mid-March began to flood the market with cheap oil, reportedly offering barrels to European customers traditionally a Russian share of the market at huge discounts, triggering an oil price war.

"We are also expecting non-OPEC countries to come forward and make further reductions. So there can be a total of around 20 million barrels altogether, not 9.

7. The US production is also declining, but this is independent from the OPEC+ decision. Altogether, the expectation is that the cut will be around 20 million barrels," Ogutcu said.

According to the deal, after May 1, oil production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels a day for six months, until December 31. Starting from January next year, the output will be reduced by 5.8 million barrels per day until April 2022.

"However, this is still not enough, because there is a demand disruption that is far greater than the production cuts. According to IEA [International Energy Agency] it is almost 20 million barrels, but my guess is around 35 million barrels of demand disruption. The world has stopped, there is no more mobility, there is no business activity, so it might even get worse," Ogutcu said.

He noted that he expected the OPEC+ deal to raise oil prices at least up to $35-36 per barrel. However, it did not happen Brent crude price stands at around $30 on April 14.

In mid-March, the price for Brent crude was less than $25.

"The market was not convinced that this deal will be enough ... Therefore, this production cut has not served its purpose. However, it allowed us to have a relative period of tranquility because everyone was worried about the 'warfare' waged between Saudi Arabia and Russia," Ogutcu said.

According to a final communique released after the Sunday agreement, a possible extension of the new OPEC+ deal will be discussed in December 2021. A meeting will also be held this June via videoconference to see if any further actions are needed to balance the market amid the health crisis.