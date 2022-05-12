Global Oil Output Saw Monthly Drop of 710,000 Bpd to 98.1Mln Bpr in April - IEA report

The global oil production decreased by 710,000 barrels per day in April when compared to the previous month and reached 98.1 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The global oil production decreased by 710,000 barrels per day in April when compared to the previous month and reached 98.1 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday.

"Russia shut in nearly 1 mb/d (million barrel per day) in April, driving down world oil supply by 710 kb/d to 98.1 mb/d," the report read.