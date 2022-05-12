UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Output Saw Monthly Drop Of 710,000 Bpd To 98.1Mln Bpr In April - IEA Report

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Global Oil Output Saw Monthly Drop of 710,000 Bpd to 98.1Mln Bpr in April - IEA report

The global oil production decreased by 710,000 barrels per day in April when compared to the previous month and reached 98.1 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The global oil production decreased by 710,000 barrels per day in April when compared to the previous month and reached 98.1 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday.

"Russia shut in nearly 1 mb/d (million barrel per day) in April, driving down world oil supply by 710 kb/d to 98.1 mb/d," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil April Million

Recent Stories

Aslam Bhootani for addressing power outages issue ..

Aslam Bhootani for addressing power outages issue in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Amateur artists laud NIFTH for holding folk crafts ..

Amateur artists laud NIFTH for holding folk crafts, folk music courses

2 minutes ago
 Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'w ..

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'without delay'

2 minutes ago
 No provision of salaries payment to councilors of ..

No provision of salaries payment to councilors of Cantonment Boards: NA told

15 minutes ago
 Sweden Plans to Apply for NATO Membership on Monda ..

Sweden Plans to Apply for NATO Membership on Monday - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Ukraine says wants spot 'reserved' in EU

Ukraine says wants spot 'reserved' in EU

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.