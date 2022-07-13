UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Output Up By 690,000 Mln Bpd In June - IEA Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The global oil production in June increased by 690,000 barrels per day and reached 99.5 million barrels per day due to Russia's "resilience" despite sanctions imposed against it, The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"Russia's resilience despite international sanctions bolstered world oil supply in June and helped offset outages elsewhere due to operational issues and civil unrest. Global output rose by 690 kb/d to 99.5 mb/d during June, as a surprising increase from Russia along with higher US and Canadian flows more than offset steep maintenance-related losses from Kazakhstan and smaller declines from other producers," the report read.

