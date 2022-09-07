UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Prices Down 5%, Brent Trades At $88.1 Per Barrel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Global oil prices are down 5% on Wednesday, and Brent crude is trading at $88.1 per barrel, trading data showed.

As of 18:22 GMT, the price of November futures for Brent crude oil were trading down 5.05% at $88.14 per barrel, October futures for WTI were losing 5.55% and trading at $82.06.

