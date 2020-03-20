UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Prices Extend Gains, WTI Crude Trades Up More Than 26%

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Global Oil Prices Extend Gains, WTI Crude Trades Up More Than 26%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Global oil prices continued to rise on Thursday evening, with WTI crude futures growing more than 26 percent and Brent oil futures gaining over 15 percent in a volatile trade.

As of 19:00 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude surged 15.11 percent to $28.64 per barrel, earlier reaching a daily high of $29.

28 per barrel, while May futures for WTI crude were trading up 26.31 percent at $26.31 per barrel, earlier peaking at $28.14 per barrel.

Both prices recovered from lows unseen since the early 2000s reached on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would intervene in the market standoff between Russia and Saudi Arabia "at the appropriate time."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Trump Price United States Saudi Arabia May Market From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

41 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

50 minutes ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

56 minutes ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

3 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.