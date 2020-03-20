Global Oil Prices Extend Gains, WTI Crude Trades Up More Than 26%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Global oil prices continued to rise on Thursday evening, with WTI crude futures growing more than 26 percent and Brent oil futures gaining over 15 percent in a volatile trade.

As of 19:00 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude surged 15.11 percent to $28.64 per barrel, earlier reaching a daily high of $29.

28 per barrel, while May futures for WTI crude were trading up 26.31 percent at $26.31 per barrel, earlier peaking at $28.14 per barrel.

Both prices recovered from lows unseen since the early 2000s reached on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would intervene in the market standoff between Russia and Saudi Arabia "at the appropriate time."