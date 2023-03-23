UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Prices Fell Due To US Banking Crisis, Will Recover Soon - Novak

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 07:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The fall in global oil prices was caused by the banking crisis in the United States, but in the short term they will return to their previous levels, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak believes.

"I believe that the fall in prices is due to the banking crisis, which raised quite a lot of risks for the economy as a whole. And, of course, the oil market reacts to this. But, as we can see, the situation is getting better, and the price has also bounced back somewhat. In my opinion, even in some short term, it should recover to the previous level," Novak said when asked whether he expected the oil prices to stabilize at lower levels in the second half of the year.

