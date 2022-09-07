Global Oil Prices Sliding Down 3%, Brent at 7-Month Low Below $90 Per Barrel

(@FahadShabbir)

Global oil prices are sliding down 3%, and Brent crude fell below $90 per barrel for the first time since February 8, trading data showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Global oil prices are sliding down 3%, and Brent crude fell below $90 per barrel for the first time since February 8, trading data showed.

As of 13:19 GMT, the price of November futures for Brent crude oil were trading down 3.18% at $89.89 per barrel, October futures for WTI were losing 3.43% and trading at $83.88.