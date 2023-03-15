UrduPoint.com

Global Oil Prices Slumping 7%, Brent Below $72 Per Barrel First Time Since December 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Global oil prices are falling by 7% on Wednesday, and the price of Brent crude dropped below $72 per barrel for the first time since December 21, 2021, according to trading data

As of 16:29 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent crude was down 6.86% at $72.17 per barrel, but minutes earlier, for the first time since the end of 2021, it fell below $72. April WTI futures fell 6.98% to $66.35.

