Global Oil Production In August Falls By 10Mbd Year-on-Year - OPEC Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:38 PM

Global Oil Production in August Falls by 10Mbd Year-on-Year - OPEC Report

The production of oil globally has fallen by 10 million barrels per day (mbd) last month year-on-year even though it has increased by 1.3 mbd in comparison with July, OPEC said in a monthly report on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The production of oil globally has fallen by 10 million barrels per day (mbd) last month year-on-year even though it has increased by 1.3 mbd in comparison with July, OPEC said in a monthly report on Monday.

"Preliminary data indicates that global liquids production in August increased by 1.

32 mb/d to average 89.88 mb/d, compared with the previous month, and lower by 10.01 mb/d, y-o-y. Non-OPEC liquids production (including OPEC NGLs) increased in August by 0.56 mb/d compared with the previous month to average 65.83 mb/d, lower by 4.76 mb/d y-o-y," the report read.

The increase in production last month was largely driven by Russia and Canada, the cartel noted.

