Global Oil Production In February Decreased By 1.3Mbd, Averaged 92.2 Mbd - OPEC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The global oil production in February fell by 1.3 million barrels a day (mbd) month-on-month and averaged 92.2 mbd as the OPEC+ countries are slashing production in order to keep the oil market balanced, OPEC said in a report on Thursday.

"Preliminary data indicates that global liquids production in February decreased by 1.31 mb/d to average 92.28 mb/d, compared with the previous month, but was lower by 7.62 mb/d, year-on-year," the organization's monthly report read.

The non-OPEC oil production decreased last month by almost 0.

7 mbd compared with January and averaged 67.4 mbd, according to the report.

"The preliminary decreases in production during February 2020, were mainly came from the US by 0.60 mb/d due to the tremendous frozen temperature particularly in Texas that led to disorder in drilling and completion operation," OPEC noted.

At the same time, the share of OPEC crude oil in the global production in February diminished by 0.3 percent month-on-month to almost 27 percent, according to the report.

